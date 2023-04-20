FEC Approves Nigerian Citizenship To 385 Applicants

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the granting of Nigerian citizenship to 385 applicants who have met the requirements.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the minister, the categories of the citizenship granted to the applicants are by naturalisation and by registration.

“FEC today approved the granting of Nigerian citizenship by naturalisation to 317 applicants and Nigerian citizenship by registration to 68 applicants.

“The applicants got the nod after meeting all the constitutional and administrative requirements for the grant of Nigerian citizenship.’’

He said that the council also approved the full business case for a project on National Fire Detection and Alarm System incorporating life safety system, networking, monitoring, and dispersion in real-time.

According to him, the project will be on a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

“At the completion of this, subscribers, Nigerians who so desire, will subscribe to an automatic fire alarm system that if you have in your house will raise an alarm at each of the fire services station nationwide, be it state or federal, to prompt firemen and officers to any such emergency.

“It is going to be a cloud-based system, the best modern technology, fully digitised to facilitate prompt response to any distress or emergency on fire.

“It is at no cost to the government but the subscription will be determined at the end of the entire process; it is not yet determined,’’ he said