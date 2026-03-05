Federal High Court Summons INEC Chairman

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has been ordered to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja on March 10, 2026, to answer to contempt of court charges.

The summons follows the commission’s alleged refusal to comply with a court order issued on March 5, 2025, which directed INEC to recognize the Chief Edozie Njoku-led executive as the rightful leadership of the National Rescue Mission (NRM).

Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued the directive during Wednesday’s proceedings after the INEC Chairman failed to appear in court.

While INEC’s counsel, M.S. Bawa , sought an adjournment by citing an emergency, the judge moved forward with the summons. NRM’s lead counsel, Oladimeji Ekengba, argued that contempt is a quasi-criminal matter that requires the defendant to be present in the dock.

Consequently, Justice Egwuatu ordered that a fresh hearing notice be served on the Chairman, mandating him to appear at the next adjourned date to “show cause” why he should not be committed to prison.

The legal dispute involves a mandamus order from over a year ago that compelled INEC to accept the results of the NRM’s January 2025 convention. Due to previous difficulties in serving the Chairman personally, the court had earlier approved substituted service of Form 48—the formal notice of consequences for disobedience, allowing the document to be delivered to any staff member at the INEC national headquarters.

Although the case began under the previous administration, the current Chairman now faces the legal consequences of the commission’s continued non-compliance with the subsisting court order.

NRM officials expressed confidence that INEC would comply and recognize their leadership. INEC has not issued a public statement on the matter.