Fee Hike: Don’t Disrupt Academic Curriculum, FG Begs Student

The Federal Government has appealed to students to refrain from disrupting the already-fixed academic curriculum following the protest against the over 300 per cent increase in school fees across universities in the country.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Tanko Sununu, made the appeal in Abuja on Wednesday when the leadership of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) paid him a courtesy visit.

THE WHISTLER reports that the University of Lagos, Ambrose Ali University, Obafemi Awolowo University, and the University of Maiduguri had reviewed their tuition fee by over 300 per cent.

This development led to series of protests by students of the universities.

The President of CONUA, Niyi Sunmonu during his address warned that there could be unrest occasioned by the new increase in school fees. This, according to him, could disrupt academic activities and the school calendar.

Responding to CONUA, the education minister pleaded with students, parents, and lecturers in public tertiary institutions to shun all acts that are capable of disrupting the academic session, as schools get set for resumption.

He said, “The show of restraint would be in the best interest of all stakeholders as well as the stability of the system.

“The education ministry is having constructive dialogue and consultation with stakeholders over the welfare of students, staff as well as the provision of infrastructure in the nation’s tertiary institutions”

Sununu assured students of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to avoid any situation that could lead to further industrial actions affecting the required education period.

Recall that ASUU had warned the FG of the dangers associated with the 300 per cent increase in school fees across tertiary institutions in the country.