Fein, Murray, Ejimakor Commended Over UN’s Order To Release Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta, weekend, commended the United Nations for ordering Nigeria to release his brother with immediate effect.

Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Kanunta further commended Kanu’s international legal counsel, Mr Bruce Fein and Prof Murray, as well as his special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, for their collaborative efforts that led to the order.

Kanu Nta disclosed this through his verified Twitter handle. According to him, “The Kanu family thanks the UN for condemning the extraordinary rendition of #MaziNnamdiKanu and directing Nigeria to release and compensate him.

“We also thank @BruceFeinEsq and Prof Rachel Murray for initiating and leading this effort, and Barr @AloyEjimakor for working closely with them.”

Bruce Fein had, Thursday, in a Tweet shared by Barr Ejimakor, announced the resolution of the UN on Kanu’s matter.

He tweeted, “I just received opinion by Working Group on Arbitrary Detention of UN Human Rights Council demanding immediate unconditional release of MNK and reparations for serial violations of internationally guaranteed rights by Nigerian and Kenyan governments. Stand by for full opinion.”

Ejimakor, in a reaction, commended the breakthrough. According to him, “Kudos to my colleague, Bruce Fein (@BruceFeinEsq) and all that quietly laboured in achieving this crushing VICTORY for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Congratulations to #MNK.”

Kanu is being detained in the custody of the DSS and tried over alleged jumping bail, running a proscribed group and treason.

A High Court in Abia State earlier ruled in favour of Kanu that he did not jump bail. The case was instituted by Barr Ejimakor.