FG Amends Charges Against Malami, Removes Terrorism Financing Allegation

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The Federal Government has amended the charge against former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and his son, Abdulaziz Malami, removing the terrorism financing allegation, according to TheCable.

At the Federal High Court in Abuja, counsel to the Department of State Services (DSS), Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, informed Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the amendment and applied for substitution of the original charge.

Counsel to the defendants, Shaibu Aruwa, SAN, confirmed service of the amended charge and raised no objection. Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Justice Abdulmalik allowed them to continue on their existing bail conditions and adjourned the case to May 26 and June 15 for trial.

According to the amended charge, arms and live cartridges were allegedly recovered from the Malami family residence in Birnin Kebbi.

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Malami and his son were initially arraigned on February 3 on a five-count charge that included terrorism financing and unlawful possession of firearms.

The former Attorney-General, who served under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023, is also facing separate proceedings involving alleged money laundering and asset forfeiture linked to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He has denied all allegations.