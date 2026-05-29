FG Distributes ICT Tools To 15 Colleges

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The Federal Government has concluded plans to hand over Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to 15 federal and state Colleges of Education across the country under a Japanese-supported education intervention programme.

The handover ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 2, 2026, in Abuja under the project titled, “Capacity-building of Teachers to Promote Continuous and Inclusive Access to Safe and Quality Education for Girls in West Africa.”

The Federal Ministry of Education, in a statement on Friday, said the initiative is funded by the Government of Japan through the UNESCO International Institute for Capacity Building in Africa (UNESCO-IICBA).

The ministry said the project aims to strengthen teacher training institutions, improve digital learning and promote inclusive education, especially for girls.

It further explained that the intervention seeks to address challenges such as poor learning outcomes, shortage of qualified teachers, gender inequality and rising cases of out-of-school children across West Africa.

According to the ministry, beneficiary institutions are expected to receive 65 laptop computers, 71 tablets, four desktop computers, five interactive smart boards, 19 all-in-one desktop computers, 14 projectors, 15 printers and 15 backup hard drives.

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The beneficiary institutions include Federal College of Education, Kontagora; Federal College of Education, Zaria; Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe; Federal College of Education, Yola; and Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo.

Others are College of Education, Zuba; Enugu State College of Education (Technical); Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kano; Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto; and Taraba State College of Education, Zing.

The ministry noted that the project is being implemented in collaboration with the African Union International Centre for the Education of Girls and Women in Africa and the African Union Education, Science, Technology and Innovation team in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It added that the intervention would improve teacher quality, expand digital education and create safer and more inclusive learning environments for girls.

“The project is expected to significantly improve the educational landscape for girls by increasing the number of qualified teachers, promoting the use of ICT in education, enhancing teaching quality, and fostering safer and more inclusive learning environments.

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“The adoption of gender-responsive and conflict-responsive pedagogies is also projected to improve retention rates and learning outcomes for female students,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, implementation strategies include intensive teacher capacity building, introduction of school safety guidelines, upgrading infrastructure in teacher training institutions, provision of digital learning tools, and the promotion of knowledge-sharing platforms at national and regional levels to support evidence-based policymaking.

The ministry further announced additional education-focused initiatives supported by UNESCO-IICBA and the Japanese Government.

It said one of the projects, titled “Empowering Female Teachers and School Leaders in Crisis Situations through Integrating Mobile-based Learning,” will support female teachers in crisis-affected communities through mobile learning platforms.

“The project seeks to support female teachers and school leaders in crisis-affected areas through mobile-based learning solutions developed in partnership with Japanese EdTech company, Castalia Co., Ltd, and the African Union’s Pan African Virtual and Electronic University (PAVEU) initiative led by the Pan African University (PAU),” the ministry said.

It further highlighted Nigerian beneficiary institutions under the initiative to include, Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel; Umar Ibn El-Kanemi Ibrahim College of Education Science and Technology, Bama, Borno State;

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Others include, College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State; Federal University of Education, Pankshin; Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo State; Federal College of Education, Ofeme Ohuhu, Abia State; Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Imo State; Cross River State College of Education, Akamkpa.

It added that another initiative targets the reintegration of out-of-school children into formal education through accelerated learning programmes combined with psychosocial support and life skills training.

The ministry commended the government of Japan, UNESCO-IICBA and development partners for supporting efforts aimed at improving access to quality education in Nigeria.