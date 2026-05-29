Sanusi Warns Yusuf Against ‘Excessive Tolerance’ In Governance

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Muhammadu Sanusi II has advised Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to strengthen his authority and take firmer action against individuals undermining his administration.

Sanusi gave the charge during his traditional post-Eid Sallah homage visit to the governor in Kano, where he spoke on leadership, justice, and governance.

The Emir stressed that effective leadership requires both justice and authority, citing Islamic teachings to support his position.

“In the Holy Qur’an, Allah mentioned iron alongside revelation, which scholars interpret as symbolising power and authority. Justice cannot stand without both,” he said.

He commended Governor Yusuf for efforts in education, healthcare, and social welfare, but cautioned against showing leniency to individuals who do not respect authority.

According to him, excessive tolerance could be misinterpreted as weakness.

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“People think the governor is too patient, and that is why some behave as if there is no government in Kano,” he said.

Sanusi urged the governor to assert control and ensure compliance with the law, adding that lawful citizens should be protected while offenders are sanctioned.

“My advice to you is to rise to the challenge and let people know there is government in Kano,” he added.

He also noted that the emirate council supports the administration and expressed confidence in its success.

In his response, Governor Yusuf thanked the Emir for the visit and apology over the cancellation of the Hawan Daushe Sallah procession, which was suspended to prevent potential violence.

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He said his administration prioritises peace and has avoided actions that could lead to unrest during public celebrations.

Yusuf also said he governs without fear of anyone except God, adding that his decisions are guided by the need to protect lives and maintain stability.

Security agencies have in recent years restricted Sallah horse-riding processions in Kano due to tensions linked to the ongoing emirate leadership dispute in the state.