Wike Orders Demolition Of 30 Buildings Blocking Road Project

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate demolition of about 30 buildings constructed illegally on Ring Road III corridor at Karsana axis, Abuja.

Wike gave the directive in Abuja on Thursday, while inspecting the ongoing construction of Arterial Road N16, from Ring Road II to Ring Road III.

The minister also inspected the ongoing construction of the five-kilomere Zaudna-Kaba-Kagini Road, as well as a Magistrate Court under construction in Garki.

The minister gave the order after Mr Richard Dauda, acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority informed him about the illegal structures erected directly on the path of the project.

Dauda explained the 30 buildings encroached on the Ring Road III corridor.

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Wike insisted that no private structure or illegal development would be allowed to obstruct critical public infrastructure or distort the Abuja Master Plan.

He directed the Department of Development Control to demolish the illegal buildings immediately.

“We’ll have to demolish this right now. How can it be like this? It’s a road and not a layout,” he said.

He described the Arterial Road N16, through Ring Road III as a major project that is worth executing, assuring residents that it would be delivered by December.

Speaking on the Zaudna-Kaba-Kagini Road project, the minister pointed at how excited the residents were, describing it as the “true essence of governance”.

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Wike also expressed confidence that the ongoing construction of Magistrate Court in Garki, would be delivered by December.

“We’re well impressed that the promises made to the people are being fulfilled. Again, it’s what the Renewed Hope Agenda is all about. So we’re happy,” the minister said.