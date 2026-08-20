2027: Why Tinubu Is Best For Nigeria – Omokri

Social media influencer and ex presidential aide, Reno Omokri has declared that President Bola Tinubu remains the best candidate on the 2027 presidential election.

Justifying his position, Omokri listed what he described as “verifiable progress” recorded by Nigeria under the administration since its inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Writing on his X handle, Omokri made a case for Tinubu’s continued leadership, saying the administration had transformed key sectors of the economy, security, education, infrastructure and foreign exchange reserves.

According to him, 27 states were unable to pay workers’ salaries at the time Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, whereas all states are now paying salaries.

He also claimed that Nigeria, which was Africa’s largest importer of refined petroleum products in May 2023, had become the biggest exporter of refined products in West Africa.

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On the economy, Omokri said Nigeria’s manufacturing base had risen from the third largest in Africa, behind Egypt and South Africa, to the second largest, overtaking South Africa,

adding that the country’s GDP had increased from N269.29 trillion in May 2023 to N372.8 trillion following the 2025 rebasing, representing an increase of about $67 billion in two years.

He cited the administration’s student loan scheme as evidence of progress in the education sector, claiming that about one million undergraduates were currently benefiting from the initiative through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He contrasted this with the situation before Tinubu’s inauguration, when, according to him, fewer than 1,000 students were on Federal Government university sponsorship.

He also claimed that the Tinubu administration had recorded an unprecedented period without an industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), noting that Nigeria had experienced more than 30 nationwide university strikes before May 2023.

On security, he said the administration had made its highest-ever investment in military armaments, citing the procurement of N520 billion worth of weapons in 2024, including AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, precision-guided weapon systems, armoured personnel carriers and other military equipment.

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Omokri added that more than $1 billion had been invested in munitions while the President had approved an 80 per cent salary and wage increase for security personnel, adding that

Nigeria’s reserves had risen from less than $9 billion in May 2023 to $52 billion.

He said the country had equally witnessed sustained economic growth, after suffering two recessions in the eight years preceding Tinubu’s administration. According to him, Nigeria recorded 4.01 per cent GDP growth in 2025, with growth projected at about four per cent in 2026.