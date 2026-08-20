Kogi: APC Aspirant Opposes Transfer Of Karimi Suit To Abuja

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the May 18, 2026 Kogi West senatorial primary, Bamidele Samuel Aro, has opposed the transfer of a suit challenging the candidacy of Senator Sunday Karimi from the Federal High Court in Lokoja to Abuja.

Aro is challenging the validity of the APC primary and the party’s decision to submit Karimi’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate for the 2027 Kogi West senatorial election.

The suit seeks, among other reliefs, a declaration on whether the APC is bound by its constitution, electoral guidelines and the Electoral Act in the nomination of its candidate for the election.

Aro is also asking the court to declare the primary purportedly won by Karimi invalid and nullify the submission of another candidate’s name to INEC on July 11, 2026.

He further wants the court to hold that, having not withdrawn his candidacy, the APC remains bound to recognise him as its lawful candidate for the election.

The aspirant is also seeking an order directing INEC to accept and recognise his name as the APC candidate for Kogi West Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

The matter came up for mention before Justice Isah Dashen at the Federal High Court in Lokoja.

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During the proceedings, counsel to Karimi, Ayo Jonathan, informed the court that he had received a letter indicating that the case had been transferred to the Federal Capital Territory on security grounds.

But Aro’s counsel, Johnson Usman, opposed the transfer, arguing that the claim of insecurity in Kogi State was not sufficient to warrant relocating the case.

Usman argued that the security situation could not justify the transfer, noting that hundreds of vehicles travel through the state daily.

He maintained that there was no adequate basis for moving the case from Lokoja to Abuja.

Responding, Justice Dashen said he lacked the authority to stop the transfer because it was ordered by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The judge explained that the relocation was a directive from the Chief Judge and was therefore beyond his powers to reverse.

The suit is expected to continue before the Federal High Court in Abuja.