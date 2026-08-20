Abuja-Keffi Gridlock Worsens, Traders, Commuters Count Losses

Traders and commuters plying the Abuja-Keffi road are counting their losses due to persistent gridlock, bad portions of the road and long hours spent in traffic daily as a result of ongoing construction.

The residents spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Thursday in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

Mr Barry Olowo, a trader at Goodness Store Plaza, said the construction had negatively affected businesses in the area.

Olowo said customers had reduced significantly because of the difficulty in accessing the area, adding that traders were also finding it hard to move goods.

“Traffic now lasts for hours, while dust and noise from the construction affect homes and businesses.

“Blocked drainage systems and burst water pipes have also contributed to water scarcity in some areas,” he said.

Advertisement

A journey that previously took about 10 minutes now takes between one and two hours due to traffic congestion, Mr John Okafor, a salesman, told NAN.

He said the situation had forced many residents to leave their homes earlier than usual to beat the traffic.

“If I am expected to start work by 7:00 a.m., I have to leave home before 6:00 a.m. to avoid being trapped in traffic,” he said.

Okafor appealed to the government and the construction company to expedite the project and put measures in place to reduce the hardship being experienced by residents.

Malam Musa Yusuf, a tricycle operator, said the construction had significantly affected their daily income.

Advertisement

Yusuf said traffic congestion often left commercial tricycles, popularly known as “keke”, stuck for between six and 20 minutes at different points.

According to him, the delays had reduced the number of passengers he could carry each day and consequently affected his earnings.

“The road construction is really affecting us. There is no free flow of traffic, and sometimes we are stuck in one place for 15 or 20 minutes.

“We come out to look for our daily bread, but because the roads are blocked, business is no longer moving smoothly as before,” he said.

Mrs Charity Okoh, a commuter, described the condition of the road as difficult and appealed to the government to ensure that the construction was completed as soon as possible.

Okoh, while acknowledging the importance of the road project to the long-term development of the community, appealed to the authorities to expedite action on the work.

Advertisement

She also urged the authorities and the construction company to provide effective traffic management measures to ease congestion.

She called for clear diversion signs, regular sprinkling of water on dusty sections of the road, temporary pedestrian walkways and safer access to homes and businesses.

She urged the authorities to keep the public informed on the progress of the project and ensure that construction was completed within the scheduled timeframe.

She expressed hope that the completion of the project would improve transportation, boost economic activities and ease movement within Mararaba.

NAN reports that the Abuja-Keffi expressway expansion and rehabilitation contract was originally awarded on April 19, 2023, to China Harbour Engineering Company under the tax credit scheme.

In October 2025, due to slow progress on the Abuja-bound lane, part of the work was reassigned to an indigenous firm, JRB Construction Company Limited, to fast-track delivery.

NAN also reports that the road construction is billed for delivery in early to late 2026.