Suspects Sell Expensive Stolen Bridge Cables For N12,000/Kg — Police

Suspects allegedly vandalising infrastructure along Lagos’ Coastal Road and Third Mainland Bridge have been arrested, with police accusing one of selling stolen copper cables to scrap dealers for about N12,000 per kilogramme.

The Lagos State Police Command said it arrested 39 suspects in August for offences including vandalism, stealing, robbery and cult-related activities, while recovering firearms, weapons, suspected Indian hemp and other exhibits.

The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Olayiwola Fatai, disclosed this on Thursday during a briefing on the command’s operational achievements in August 2026.

Ten suspects were arrested on August 17 over the alleged repeated vandalism of the newly constructed Coastal Road following intelligence gathered during investigations into the destruction of the infrastructure.

The suspects were identified as Courage Ogbemudiah, 19; Michael Janes, 25; Muhammed Mustapha, 25; Muyideen Ola, 32; Emmanuel James, 18; Tadious Nanius, 28; Anthony Nucase, 23; Makinde Muize, 30; Bolaji Raji, 30; and Waliu Kabiru, 28.

“Vandalised iron materials were recovered during the operation. Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects are linked to the incessant vandalism of the Coastal Road infrastructure,” Fatai said.

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The commissioner added that the suspects had made statements regarding their alleged involvement in the offence.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Chidiebere Ochiri over the alleged vandalism and theft of government-installed CCTV camera cables, irons and other infrastructure on the Third Mainland Bridge.

According to Fatai, Ochiri allegedly admitted during interrogation to vandalising and carting away cables connecting CCTV cameras and irons installed along the bridge and its environs.

“The suspect further stated that he had been involved in the activity for several months and usually sold the vandalised copper wires to scavengers and scrap dealers at about ₦12,000 per kilogramme,” he said.

The police said one quantity of copper wire was recovered from the suspect.

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Fatai said an investigation was ongoing to apprehend Ochiri’s alleged accomplice, identify other persons involved in the vandalism and trace scrap dealers allegedly receiving the stolen materials.

Beyond the infrastructure-related offences, the command said it recovered 14 locally made pistols, a double-barrel long gun, one live cartridge, seven cutlasses and 16 knives during operations across the state.

It also recovered 13 bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, one POS machine, assorted charms, a laptop and a truck loaded with cartons of spaghetti.

In one operation in Aguda, police arrested 22-year-old Olamide Suleiman during a stop-and-search operation.

The police said a substance suspected to be Indian hemp was found on Suleiman, while a subsequent search of his bag at the station led to the recovery of a locally made pistol and a cartridge.

Fatai said Suleiman subsequently led operatives to a hotel where a suspect identified as Emir was allegedly lodged, resulting in the recovery of a double-barrel gun from the room.

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In a separate operation on August 18, police arrested 35-year-old Ibrahim Abidogun, popularly known as “Shifon”, over alleged cult activities in Aguda, Surulere.

A locally made pistol was recovered from his residence, according to the police.

The command also arrested two suspected cultists, Sodiq Omotunde, 33, and Adeyemo Bilyaminu, 28, at a dumpsite in Isolo and recovered a locally made single-barrel pistol.

Four other suspected cultists were arrested at Ijeshatedo following information that about 50 people had gathered allegedly to mark an annual celebration and initiate new members.

The suspects were identified as Segun Hammed, 38; Adebite Afeez, 33; Daniel Olawale, 42; and Kazeem Babatunde, 43.

Two cutlasses and a battle axe were recovered during the operation.

Police also arrested two suspected armed robbers, Hammed Oniyi, 25, and Qudus Lawal, 19, after receiving information that Oniyi allegedly possessed firearms and used them to rob residents.

Two locally made single-barrel pistols were recovered from the suspects.

The command further arrested a trailer driver, Amisu Isah, after receiving information that a trailer loaded with goods had been parked in front of a church in Egbeda, with mini-trucks allegedly arriving to evacuate some of the goods.

Police said an Acura SUV allegedly used by one of the fleeing suspects was recovered, while a quantity of cartons of spaghetti was found inside the trailer.

One of the suspects who reportedly fled the scene was later arrested and identified as Emmanuel.

The command said investigations into the various cases were ongoing and that suspects found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.