FG Explains Position On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Federal Government of Nigeria has explained its position on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

At the 36th Session of the State House Briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada explained that Nigeria’s bilateral relations are focused on Africa and promotion of international cooperation, settlement of disputes and is guided by the provisions of Section 191 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Nigeria voted in favor of UN General Assembly resolution condemning the Russia aggression against Ukraine which began on February 22 but abstained during the vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Russia was subsequently suspended from the Council.

Dada said the country supported the push to end Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine because it believed it was contrary to international law.

But Nigeria did not vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council because as at the time, there were no substantial evidence that Russia was responsible for the deaths in Ukraine.

He said, “Nigeria voted in favor of UN General Assembly resolution ES-1/1 condemning the aggression against Ukraine and called for the immediate , complete and unconditional withdrawal of all its (Russia) military forces as signatory to the United Nations charter. This is because the invasion is against international law and the UN charter.

“With regard to resolution A/ES-11/L.4, seeking to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, Nigeria abstained because the allegation of violation of human right abuses had not been substantiated.”

He said Nigeria was not convinced with what was playing out at the time.

Revealing a pro-Russia understanding of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the

minister explained that Russia believes that Ukraine, which is at its backyard, is part and parcel of Russia.

“We all know the politics behind some of these issues , we probably don’t want to get dragged into them and we have so many issues in our hands back home.

“But as members of the international community, we said we have to be concerned with the happenings in all other parts of the globe because whether we like it or not it will definitely have some effect on our collective interest,” he stated.

While reading from a powerpoint presentation, he said, “Ukraine achieved independence in August 24, 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Russian leaders have always clamoured for the reversal of their independence.

“In 2013, Russia mounted pressure on the former president Viktor Yanukovych not to sign the deal with the EU which led to the ousting of the president in 2014.

“Same year, Russia seized Ukraine’s southern region of Crimea thereby triggering a separatist rebellion in Eastern Ukraine. Luhansk and Donetsk declared self autonomy in 2014.

“In 2019, Zelensky was elected president. Zelensky began negotiation with the European Union and NATO in defiance to Russia. Russian president sees the quest by Ukraine to join NATO as justification for “special military operation.” Because joining NATO constitute a security threat to the Russian Federation.

“24 February 2022, Russia began the invasion of Ukraine”

Nigerians Caught Up In Ukraine Crisis

The minister applauded the members of staff of the Nigerian missions in Ukraine and neighbouring countries for helping over 7,000 Nigerians to cross the borders into neighboring countries while 1531 students were evacuated back to Nigeria through Air Peace, Max Air, Azman and Turkish airlines.

“Population of Nigerians in Ukraine is estimated at 8,000 out of which 5635 are registered students,” he said.

However, he observed that a number of Nigerians did not want to come back to Nigeria citing their pursuit for greener pastures among others.

“As far as we are concerned we made frantic efforts to reach out to many Nigerians as possible that needed help to be able to exit Ukraine.

“We still have pockets of our citizens still coming forward to our missions seeking assistance to either come back home or be assisted to settle down where they found themselves.

“Quite number of students have decided not to come back home not to even talk of other Nigerians who are there on their own and decided that they were out there in search of greener pastures; some of them said they were not interested in coming back now.

“Again I said, it’s a free world, they have a right to decide what they want to do with their lives.l Nigeria is happy to assist them in their countries of choice,” Dada said.

The minister further itemized several appointments of Nigerians into international positions as a major feat by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry’s key achievements are below:

“The election of Professor Tijjani Mohammed Bande as President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

“Appointment and re-appointment of Mrs Amina Mohammed as Deputy Secretary General of the UN.

“The Ministry facilitated and secured the positions of ECOWAS Commissioner for Finance, Director-general of the West African Health Organization , as well as the position of the judge at the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

“Selection and adoption of Mrs Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as DG WTO.

“Election of Amb. Bankole Adeoye as AU Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

“Re-election of Akinwumi Adesina of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).