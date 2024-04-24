FG Revokes 924 Dormant Exploration, Mining, Other Licenses

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Vows To Clean Up Solid Mineral Sector For Global Competitiveness

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Deke Alake on Wednesday said the federal government has revoked an additional 924 dormant mineral licences.

Alake, at a press conference in Abuja, said the revoked licences include 528 exploration licences, 20 mining leases, 101 quarry licences and 273 small-scale mining licences.

Recall in November 2023, 1,633 mineral licenses were revoked over default in the payment of annual service fees.

This pushed the number of revoked licenses to 2,554.

He said, “In line with constitutional provisions, we ensured that adequate notice was given to the concerned parties through the official gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria no 227 which was published on December 27, 2023.

“This notice gave all concerned parties 30 days to regularise their status including clarifications on what caused the licence to be dormant.

“Given the above, which shows our adherence with due process and fair consideration and in line with the standard policy of use it or lose it, I hereby revoke the 924 dormant licences with immediate effect.

“These include 528 exploration licences, 20 mining leases, 101 quarry licenses and 273 small-scale mining licences.”

Alake promised to reform the sector into a globally competitive economy, with the primary mandate of revenue generation.