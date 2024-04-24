NBS To Address Lack Of Adequate Data Through NSDS- Adeniran

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Bureau of Statistics has launched the draft format of the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS) 2024 – 2028 which will address the country’s data gap.

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adeniran announced the launch of the NSDS on Wednesday.

The Statistician-General said that the NSDS is a crucial document that outlines the strategic direction for the development of statistics in Nigeria over the next five years.

He noted that the document would serve as a guide for the development of statistical programs and activities in the country at the national and sub-national levels.

According to the NBS boss the NSDS would also address the issue of inadequacy in data reportage.

“The NSDS aims to enhance the production, dissemination, and use of high-quality statistics to support evidence-based decision-making in all sectors of the economy.

“In line with the current global development agenda, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the NSDS 2024-2028 is poised to guide the statistical system to generate data that adequately monitors and tracks progress towards the realization of these development agendas,” Adeniran said.

He noted that the draft format of NSDS is a monitoring and evaluation mechanism embedded in the new strategy plan which is intended to be operationalized during the implementation period

The NBS boss revealed how the validation workshop would, “provide an important opportunity for stakeholders to review and provide feedback on the draft NSDS document.”

Adeniran called on stakeholders’ participation in the validation workshop adding that active involvement will help finalize the strategic document that will guide the development of statistics in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary of, the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Nebeolisa Anako, said the strategy is designed to address the gaps and challenges in the statistical system and enhance the quality and availability of statistics for policymaking.