FG Targets $1trn Mineral Boost, Launches Mine-Tech Hub

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The Federal Government on Friday launched the Mine-Tech University Innovation Pod at Nasarawa State University, framing it as a key step toward turning Nigeria’s mineral wealth into industrial growth.

The move, the government said is a shift away from exporting raw minerals toward building a technology-driven mining economy.

Speaking at the high-level unveiling of the innovation hub, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the hub is designed to link education, research, enterprise and industrialisation.

Shettima who was represented by the minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described it as part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with a focus on human capital development, innovation and youth empowerment.

Nigeria holds more than 44 commercially viable minerals valued at over $1 trillion, but Shettima noted that the solid minerals sector still falls short of its potential.

He said the country is moving toward value addition, industrial processing and innovation-led growth as global demand rises for critical minerals used in electric vehicles, semiconductors, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. Nasarawa State, with deposits of lithium, tantalite, gemstone and lead-zinc, is positioned to benefit.

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The Mine-Tech UniPod will bring together students, researchers, environmental experts, investors and mining professionals to work on practical solutions for the sector.

Backed by UNDP Nigeria and TETFund, the facility includes a specialized laboratory, prototyping space and technology transfer office. Its four labs cover mineral intelligence, materials and processing, geo-spatial innovation, and green mining with ESG technology.

Shettima also outlined broader government efforts to strengthen STEMM education, technical and vocational training, digital literacy and university-industry partnerships under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative.

He noted that about 160,000 youths are training in 1,200 TVET centres nationwide, with over one million applications received since the portal reopened.

He added that another 100,000 youths are set for training in the coming months.

The Mine-Tech UniPod joins six other UniPods already operating in areas like Artificial Intelligence, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Trade, Industrial Technology, Resilience Technology, and Green and Blue Technology.

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Also speaking, the state governor, Abdullahi Sule said the facility would help position Nasarawa as a hub for mining innovation and industrial development.

He noted that the state will provide a solar mini-grid to ensure steady power, and he called on investors and partners to support research, entrepreneurship, technology transfer and job creation.

He added that the state’s lithium and other strategic minerals place it at the center of the global shift to clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

On his part, TETFund Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono announced plans to set up 20 more UniPods across the country before year-end to deepen innovation and enterprise in universities.

UNDP Nigeria Resident Representative Elsie Attafuah, Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake, Nigerian Mining and Geo-Science Society President Prof. Olusegun Ige, and Nasarawa State University Vice Chancellor Prof. Hassan Liman also spoke at the event, describing the hub as a game changer for mining and education.