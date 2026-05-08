Obey Judgement On DSS Defamation, Stop Incitement, Coalition Tells SERAP

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A coalition of civil society organisations has called on the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to respect the judgment of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja over its legal battle with officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The coalition also warned SERAP against making statements that could escalate tensions in the country.

The coalition, comprising the Green Assembly Initiative and the Nigeria Youth Organisation, made the call during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The group urged all parties involved in the matter to exercise restraint and allow the appellate process to take its course.

The coalition was reacting to the May 5, 2026 judgment delivered by Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Abuja, in a suit involving SERAP and officials of the DSS.

The court had ruled that publications arising from a September 2024 incident, in which SERAP alleged that DSS operatives unlawfully invaded its office, were defamatory.

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Justice Halilu subsequently awarded damages against SERAP and issued additional orders, including directives for public apologies and post-judgment interest.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Ambassador Duke Alamboye, said: “The judiciary remains the last hope of the common man and must be respected”.

Alamboye is also the National Secretary of Nigerian Youths in Politics and Convener of the National Security Summit.

While acknowledging the right of parties to challenge court decisions, he expressed concern over SERAP’s public reaction to the judgment.

“We strongly believe that continued issuance of highly charged public statements at this stage risks escalating tensions and may inadvertently undermine public confidence in judicial processes,” Alamboye said.

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He warned that prolonged media campaigns surrounding the matter could create negative perceptions about the independence of the judiciary and the professionalism of security agencies.

According to him, the appropriate course of action for any aggrieved party remains the appellate process rather than public confrontations capable of inflaming national discourse.

“We reiterate that Nigeria’s democracy is strengthened not by public confrontation with judicial outcomes, but by adherence to due process, respect for the courts, and responsible civic engagement,” he said.

Also speaking at the briefing, Executive Secretary of the Coalition of Patriotic Youth Leaders, Comrade Rikki Nwajiofor, said that respect for judicial decisions was essential to preserving democratic order.

“The judiciary is the last hope of the common man, and if that hope is abused, then citizens will have nowhere to run when oppressed,” he said.

Nwajiofor urged SERAP to proceed with an appeal if dissatisfied with the judgment instead of engaging in what he described as inflammatory public commentary.

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“If you are not comfortable with the outcome of the judgment, then go on appeal. The political atmosphere in the country is already tense. We are not supporting any party involved; our stand is that the rule of law must be respected,” he stated.