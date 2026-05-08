NUC Accredits Nursing, Engineering, 9 Other Courses At Cosmopolitan University

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The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the full accreditation of eleven academic programmes of Cosmopolitan University.

In a statement issued on Thursday, registrar of the university, Mani Ibrahim described the development as a major milestone that reflects the institution’s dedication to maintaining high academic standards and building a world-class learning environment.

According to the statement, the accreditation followed a comprehensive assessment by the NUC covering faculty resources, curriculum relevance and infrastructural facilities.

The registrar listed the accredited programmes to include nursing science, public health, electrical and electronic engineering, computer science, cybersecurity, software engineering, accounting, economics, business administration, criminology and security Studies, and international Relations and diplomacy

He said the recognition demonstrates the universities commitment to meeting the regulatory benchmarks required for quality higher education in Nigeria.

“Achieving this recognition from the primary regulatory body is a significant step forward in the university’s growth and its mission to build a world-class academic environment,” the statement reads.

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Ibrahim added that the university would continue to invest in learning resources, innovative research and facilities that promote academic excellence and personal development among students.

He also expressed appreciation to students and parents for their support and confidence in the university’s vision, assuring stakeholders of its resolve to sustain transparency, diligence and excellence in service delivery.

“As we look toward the future, Cosmopolitan University remains deeply committed to academic integrity, institutional growth, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge,” Ibrahim said.

He noted that the accreditation validates its systems, processes and learning environment as being aligned with national standards required to produce competent and industry-ready graduates.

He added that the approvals further reinforce its position as a centre for intellectual growth and professional development in the country.