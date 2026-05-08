Jonathan Seeks Dismissal Of Suit Barring Him From 2027 Election

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Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a suit challenging his eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The case, filed by Abuja-based lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, seeks to prevent Jonathan from participating in the next presidential race on constitutional grounds and to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting or publishing his name as a candidate.

When the matter came up before Justice Peter Lifu, Jonathan’s counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, told the court that preliminary processes had been filed seeking to strike out the suit.

Uche said a conditional appearance, notice of preliminary objection, counter affidavit, and written address were submitted on May 5, 2026.

He also told the court that the defence became aware of the proceedings through media reports and acted swiftly due to the significance of the issue, which borders on the former president’s eligibility.

The senior advocate argued that the suit was incompetent, insisting that the question of Jonathan’s eligibility had already been determined up to the Court of Appeal.

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Counsel to the plaintiff, Ndubuisi Ukpai, said the matter was for mention but complained that he had only just been served with Jonathan’s processes and would need time to respond.

Justice Lifu adjourned the matter to May 11 for hearing of the preliminary objection and the substantive suit.

The judge also ordered that hearing notices be issued and served on INEC and the Attorney-General of the Federation, who were absent in court.

In the originating suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/2025, Jideobi is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Jonathan from presenting himself for nomination by any political party.

He is also asking the court to stop INEC from accepting or publishing Jonathan’s name as a duly nominated candidate for the 2027 election.

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Jonathan is listed as first defendant, INEC as second, and the Attorney-General of the Federation as third.