FG Targets April Completion For Abuja-Kaduna Highway

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to completing the Section One of the Abuja-Kaduna highway by the end of April.

THE WHISTLER recalls that project initially awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC but upon termination was re-warded to Infouest Nigeria Limited.

The project’s Engineer’s Representative, Chukuma Kalu, who addressed journalists during the media tour to the project site, explained that the decision to re-award the contract was necessary to fast-track the delivery of the project.

Providing an update, Kalu said the re-completion of the outstanding sections was awarded in two lots under Section One.

He said the project includes a 40.5-kilometre dual CRCP stretch, totalling 81 kilometres, a 17.3-kilometre asphalt section linking the Kano-Zaria road, and a 6.63-kilometre dual asphalt wearing course overlay in Kano State.

Advertisement

“To date, we have completed the 6.63 dual asphalt road in Kano, the road to Kano Airport, which has been marked with street lights. The 17.3 kilometres asphalt road leading to Kano-Zaria road is about 80 per cent complete,” Kalu said.

He added that out of the 81 kilometres of CRCP, 60 kilometres have been completed, leaving 21 kilometres to be delivered before the end of April.

“We work during the day and night to make sure we meet our targets of completing 81 kilometres by the end of April,” he said.

On his part, the Senior Project Manager, Infouest Nigeria Limited, Robert Turner, said the company is working round the clock to meet the deadline.

Earlier, the team had inspected the 43.65 kilometer Maraba-Keffi Road being handled by Harbour Engineering construction company.

Advertisement

The road project is under the Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit scheme awarded April 19, 2026, at the cost of N73.8bn for a duration of 30 months.

The project manager of China Harbour, Engr Ahmadu Reuben, told journalists that the project length which covers 43.65 kilometers meets all standards.

The project data indicates that N35.8bn of the total contract sum has been certified while N37.9bn which is 51 per cent awaits approval.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council, Grace Ike, had

commended the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, for engaging journalists in an on-the-spot assessment of ongoing road projects.

She described the move as a strong signal of transparency and accountability.

Ike spoke after a media tour of the Nyanya–Mararaba–Keffi road corridor, a critical axis linking the Federal Capital Territory to Nasarawa State.

Advertisement

According to her, the expansion of the road has long dominated national discourse due to the heavy traffic congestion and hardship faced by commuters.

Meanwhile, a commuter along the Nyanya–Mararaba road corridor also expressed optimism over the ongoing reconstruction.

A civil servant, Mathew Daniel, who spoke along the Nyanya–Mararaba road, said he was impressed by the pace of work and the potential impact on residents and businesses.

“I will express my feelings to the federal government of Nigeria, especially to His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, who pinned down this road. In fact, he worked it from here to Nasarawa State,” Daniel said.