Germany Recall 40-Year-Old Neuer As First-Choice Goalkeeper

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Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has come out of international retirement to be named in Germany’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, with manager Julian Nagelsmann saying the 40-year-old will be his team’s number one for the tournament.

Neuer, who has helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title and reach the Champions League semi-finals this season, won the last of his 124 caps for his country in a Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat by Spain.

He later announced he was ending his international career, which included helping Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“Everyone knows the aura and quality Manu has, what he brings to a team,” said Nagelsmann.

“We’re planning with him as our number one.”

Neuer has played in four World Cups and is the latest of a number of players aged 40 or over to be selected for this summer’s tournament, which will take place across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

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Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 40, Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 43, and Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Edin Dzeko, 40, have also been named in the squads of their countries.

Nagelsmann has included five Premier League players in his 26-man squad, with Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, Brighton’s Pascal Gross and Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz included along with Newcastle United duo Malick Thiaw and Nick Woltemade.

Bayern youngster Lennart Karl, 18, and Galatasaray winger Leroy Sane have also made the cut.

Germany, who have won the World Cup four times, open their campaign against Curacao on 14 June before playing the Ivory Coast and Ecuador in their other Group E games.

Since winning the 2014 tournament, Germany have bowed out at the group stage of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

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“The statement stands,” said Nagelsmann. “We want to become world champions. Every player who is nominated needs to show it now every day.”

Germany World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United)