Afghanistan Women’s Refugee Team To Tour England

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The Afghanistan women’s refugee team will tour England this summer in their continued bid to be recognised for international competition.

More than 20 members of what was the Afghanistan national team have been exiled in Australia since 2021, when the Taliban returned to power and effectively outlawed female participation in sport in the country.

An Afghanistan Women’s XI played its first competitive match in Melbourne in January 2025 and the squad were in India at the same time as the 50-over World Cup late last year.

Now, the refugee team will tour England from 22 June, playing T20 matches alongside training opportunities. The players will also attend the final of the T20 World Cup, which is being held in England.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the tour “carries significant cultural and sporting importance”.

The ECB currently has no plans for the England men’s team to play Afghanistan in any bilateral contests.

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England’s seven previous matches against Afghanistan have all been in global tournaments.

Early last year, there were calls for England to boycott their match against Afghanistan at the Champions Trophy, with more than 200 politicians signing a letter asking the ECB to take a stance.

The fixture still went ahead, but the ECB labelled the situation in Afghanistan as “nothing short of gender apartheid”.

In April 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a dedicated taskforce to support the displaced female cricketers from Afghanistan.

The ICC were assisted by the ECB, Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

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The support included a “dedicated fund to provide direct monetary assistance”. The long-term future of that financial assistance is unknown.

The ICC requires its full members, of which Afghanistan is one, to have a national women’s team, but the men’s team has retained its Test status.

In April, Fifa approved Afghanistan’s return to international women’s football competitions.

The refugee cricketers have called on the ICC to follow Fifa’s lead and allow the exiled players to compete as Afghanistan.

“Fifa has given significant hope to many Afghan women athletes and shown that no matter where they live, they can represent their country and follow their passion,” Afghan women’s player Shafiqa Khan told Australia’s ABC Sport.

“We can represent Afghan women who live back home and be a voice for a million girls who are denied their basic rights and follow their passion.”