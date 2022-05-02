FIFA Slams Nigeria With N64m Fine For Failing To Maintain Order After Ghana Match

FIFA, world football body has sanctioned Nigeria for the violence that took place after the second leg World Cup qualifiers between Nigerian and Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The match which took place on March 29, 2022 saw Nigeria lose its chances of appearance at the 2022 Qatar World Cup on away goal rule after a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

When the game ended, irate Super Eagles supporters invaded the pitch leading to the death of a CAF/FIFA medical officer Dr Joseph Kabungo.

FIFA in a document on Monday finned Nigeria CHF 150,000 an equivalent of about N64m.

Nigeria will also play its next home game closed doors, according to FIFA.

The sanction was slammed for failure to maintain “Order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects).

FIFA said its Disciplinary Committee takes decisions based on the specific circumstances of each case, adding “some decisions may be subject to appeal.”

Also 34 other national teams were sanctioned by FIFA for various offences.