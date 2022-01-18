Finally, APC Releases Convention Timetable

After the controversy over whether or not the national convention of the party would hold in February, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has finally released a time table for its 26th national convention.
The party, which had been divided over appropriate convention date, had also seen the chairman of the party’s convention committee, Mai Mala Buni, accused of foot dragging for personal interest.
But after intervention by the Progressives Governors’ Forum, a forum of APC governors, the party announced 26th February as convention date.
Consequently, the party released a draft convention time table that fixes January 17 as kick off date.
Below is the full draft time table as released by the party.
- Letter to CECPC on February National Convention and associated matters
- January 18th -CECPC Meeting announcing National Convention date of Feb 26th, zoning and Convention sub-committees, and implementation timeline.
- January 19th – Swearing in of State APC Chairmen by CECPC in Abuja
- January 27th- Ekiti Governorship Primaries
- January 31st- Submission of Report of Reconciliation Committee
- January 20th- Notice of NEC MEETING (minimum 14 days Required)
- February 4th- Adoption and Ratification of State Congresses and Notification to INEC (21 days required)
- February 7th- National Caucus Meeting (optional)
- February 8th – NEC Meeting to formalise dates and subcommittees from report of CECPC.
- February 10th – Publishing of Amendments to the constitution (14 days before convention)
- February 12th – FCT Area Council elections
- February 14th – sales of forms.
- February 19th – Osun Primaries
- February 21st- Screening and Clearance
- February 25th – Accreditation
- February 26th – National Convention