Finally, APC Releases Convention Timetable

After the controversy over whether or not the national convention of the party would hold in February, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has finally released a time table for its 26th national convention.

The party, which had been divided over appropriate convention date, had also seen the chairman of the party’s convention committee, Mai Mala Buni, accused of foot dragging for personal interest.

But after intervention by the Progressives Governors’ Forum, a forum of APC governors, the party announced 26th February as convention date.

Consequently, the party released a draft convention time table that fixes January 17 as kick off date.

Below is the full draft time table as released by the party.