Fintiri Calls For Tolerance Among Security Agencies Following Police, Military Clash

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called for accommodation and tolerance among security agencies in the state, following the fracas which broke out between the Nigerian police and the military in Jimeta, Yola on Wednesday.

In a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Fintiri described the incident as unacceptable “at this time of peace building.”

While regretting the ugly incident that led to the clash between the Soldiers and the Police, the Governor highlighted that the Government “is on top of the situation”.

He urged all security personnel on special assignments to remain at their duty post and conduct themselves with a high sense of maturity.

Fintiri said: “I am concerned that such acrimony could have lasting consequences on the hard earned peace we have been able to build over the years.

“I appeal to all security personnel for restraint, mutual respect and tolerance for one another as people destined to work together in this great State. I appeal for patience and understanding as the administration works towards lasting solutions to these conflicts.”

The Governor also called on the people of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.