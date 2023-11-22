Lebron James Hits 39,000 points To Set New NBA Record

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lebron James has added another feather to his NBA cap, becoming the first player to break the 39,000-point barrier in Los Angeles Lakers victory over Utah Jazz.

James set the record with a three-pointer in the first quarter to help Lakers to a 131-99.

The 38-year-old overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

He finished the game with 17 points 6-of-10 shooting to further cement his place in the NBA folklore.

James expressed his delight after another history-making moment in his glittering career.

“I haven’t really had an opportunity to wrap my head around what it means,” James said after his latest scoring milestone.

He added, “There’s been so many great players in this league since the beginning of time, and so many great scorers.

“To be able to be the first of anything is always pretty cool. A wild moment, for sure.”

He is averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the NBA this season. If he can stay fit and maintain this level, he will definitely reach the 40,000 point later in the season.

In the history of the NBA, only seven players have scored more than 30,000 points: James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419).

Kevin Durant is the next active player in the running to reach 30,000 points, he currently has 27, 331 points to join the illustrious list of legends.