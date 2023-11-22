BREAKING: Police Tear Gas Osun Judicial Workers As CJ’s Suspension Takes New Twist [VIDEO]

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have dispersed protesting judicial workers who are demanding the removal of the embattled Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

Members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had on Monday staged a protest at the state High Court in Osogbo, alleging non-payment of their wardrobe allowances and unjust suspensions of some of their members by Justice Adepele-Ojo.

The protest continued on Wednesday, with union members gathering at the court premises to voice their grievances.

But tension erupted at the state High Court Osun after the demonstration turned chaotic.

At around 11:30 AM, an altercation erupted between some of the protesters and police officers stationed at the court’s entrance. The confrontation quickly escalated, leading to the police deploying teargas to disperse the crowd.

The situation sent protesters and journalists scampering to safety, while commuters were forced to detour from the area.

In the aftermath of the clash, the Osun JUSUN chairman, Comrade Gbenga Eludire, announced an indefinite strike in the state, potentially bringing all judicial activities in the state to a standstill.

Justice Adepele-Ojo had been suspended by Governor Ademola Adeleke on recommendation of the Osun Assembly over allegations that she diverted funds meant for the state judiciary library and robe allowances for staff, totaling N5 million.

The CJ was also accused of indiscriminately suspending judicial staff, diverting their salaries, and misappropriation of proceeds recovered from convicted armed robbers in the state.

In response, Justice Adepele-Ojo’s counsel, Barrister Olasope, SAN, challenged the Osun Assembly’s authority to recommend her removal, citing Section 292 of the Constitution, which designates the National Judicial Council as the only body responsible for disciplining a Chief Judge.

She also dismissed the allegations leveled against her as baseless and criticized the Assembly’s approach.