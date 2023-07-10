Fire From Mosquito Repellant Kills 3 Almajiris In Adamawa 

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Fire from a burning mosquito repellant has reportedly killed three Almajiris in Adamawa State on Friday night.

Advertisement

The three almajiris who were schooling at the Sangaya, Sabon Pegi area of Shagari Ward in Yola South LGA, died as a result of fire kindled from the mosquito repellant.

According to Malam Abubakar Usman, owner of the Sangaya school where the victims were studying, Ismaila Muhammadu (12) and Yusuf Abubakar (13) died instantly, while 17-year-old Mustapha Ahmadu died on Saturday morning at the Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), Yola.

Usman also explained how the incident happened.

“It was around 11pm when we had already gone to bed and one of the kids came crying. We rushed to see that one of the huts was on fire and we decided to put out the fire; that was when we saw two dead almajirai in the burnt hut,” he said.

Father of one of the deceased boys,Muhammed Bello Sabon Gari, sympathised with the almajiri teacher and urged him to be patient with the fathers of his wards.

Advertisement

He described the incident as the will of Allah.