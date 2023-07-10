New Customs Service Act Will Strengthen Our Capacity To Achieve Fiscal Policies Of Govt—Adeniyi

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Wale Adeniyi on Monday said that the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023 which was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari will strengthen the capacity of the service to achieve the fiscal policies of government.

He said this in Abuja during a sensitization programme on the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023 for the members of the Management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Before the new law, the operation of Customs was governed by the Customs and Excise Management Act Cap C45 LFN 2004 (CEMA).

This CEMA was enacted 63 years ago and had remained in operation since then without any significant amendment notwithstanding the expansion in government, growth in population and over dynamic progress and challenges in the economy.

Consequent upon this, several attempts were made in the past to cause amendments or the repeal of CEMA to no avail.

The efforts were necessary because the provisions of CEMA had become obsolete and could no longer adequately meet the contemporary fiscal policies of the Government and the mandate of the Service.

This situation undoubtedly propelled the National Assembly through a private member Bill to initiate the repeal and enactment of a new Nigeria Customs Service Bill which was passed by the Parliament and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Customs Boss hailed former President Buhari for giving his assent and President Bola Tinubu for keeping faith with the implementation of key provisions of the law.

He also said members of the 9th National Assembly were instrumental in the expeditious consideration and passage of the bill.

Adeniyi expressed optimism that the new law would address some of the defeats in the CEMA and introduce innovative solutions in the implementation of the Act.

He said, “Under this new Legal regime, the Service has been statutorily empowered to administer and enforce the provisions of the Act; collect and account for revenue from Customs and Excise among others; promote trade facilitation; prevent smuggling activities and carryout border enforcement; and do such other things as are necessary for or incidental to the performance of the function and duties of the Service under the Act.

“These are a few highlights of the new Act. I believe that in the course of this retreat more features and provisions of the Act will be presented and discussed.

As a responsible institution, we are not unmindful of the fact that the members of the public are not yet familiar with the provisions of this Act.

“Most importantly, the new procedure, processes and the very stiff punitive provisions in the law. We are equally appreciative of the urgent need to sensitize the public on the provisions of this law to prevent the excuse of ignorance of the law, which is not a defence. The Service will continue to sensitize and educate the public on the provisions of the law and Customs procedure and processes.

“It is against this background, that we believe our charity should begin at home by first sensitizing the Management members. After this phase, other phases of sensitization that will cover all categories of sections of the Service and Public have been designed and shall be meticulously executed.”

Also speaking at the event, the 9th Assembly Chairman, Committee on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide, explained that the reforms introduced by the new Act has a tremendous effect on every facet of the national economy and also the officers’ career progression with some enhanced level of professionalism and job motivation which has hitherto been deprived of the Service.

According to him, this new legislation further marks a significant milestone in the efforts to streamline Customs procedures, enhance trade facilitation, and foster a conducive environment for economic growth and development.

He said, “Today every Customs Officer is assured that his labour is not going to be truncated at the peak of his career neither is he going to be denied the fruit of long, faithful and dedicated service to his/her mother land.

“The provisions of Section 14 (1) of the new Act is very instructive on professionalism, by providing appointment of a career officer from the Service to be head of management of the Service.

“I want to congratulate the newly appointed Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR), for being the first partaker of this career reform exercise. I am persuaded that with your track records of selfless service to this institution, your statutory duty of overseeing the task of reforms injected into this Act would be seamlessly achieved.

“Some of the reforms injected into the Nigerian Customs Act 2023 is the enhancement of trade facilitation policies of the service, which has upgraded the status of the Service the 21st Century strategic revenue generating institution of our dream.

“Our effort is providing policies statutorily implanted, which invigorates the objectives of keeping our boarders safe and making avenues of leaked revenue accountability lean, hence this institution shall in the shortest period reap the dividends of this legal framework that gear up the ease of doing business in Nigeria.”

He also said the new legislation has introduced some new internal adjudicatory mechanism, equivalence of ADR, which simplified ways of resolving Customs disputes quickly without the technicality of court’s litigation.