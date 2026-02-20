Fire Guts 100 Stalls At Kano Industrial Complex

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A major fire outbreak has destroyed scores of stalls at the Dakata Small-Scale Industrial Complex in Kano, with estimated losses put between ₦700m and ₦800m.

The incident occurred at the facility popularly known as Fatima Crossion and Recycling, a busy hub for small-scale industrial activities in the Dakata area. Emergency responders from the Kano State Fire Service were alerted after a distress call was made reporting flames spreading across the complex.

Firefighters from the agency’s headquarters, as well as the Dakata and Rijiyar Zaki fire stations, were deployed to the scene. On arrival, crews found the sprawling industrial site — measuring about 300 by 200 feet — already engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the complex is divided into four sections — Plots A, B, C and D — housing about 506 stalls. Roughly 100 of the stalls were completely destroyed before firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

Preliminary information from the complex management suggested that the fire may have started after children allegedly lit an open fire to keep warm, which then spread to nearby materials within the facility. The site contains large volumes of recyclable and industrial materials that are highly combustible, contributing to the rapid spread.

Emergency teams battled the fire using four fire engines and eventually brought it under control, preventing it from consuming the entire complex and neighbouring structures.

Business owners and workers were seen assessing the damage after the incident, with many counting heavy losses as goods, equipment and stored materials were reduced to ashes.

The fire service urged traders and residents to exercise caution, particularly in public and industrial areas, warning against the use of open flames around flammable materials.

Officials said further assessment would be carried out to determine the full extent of the damage and possible safety measures needed to prevent similar incidents in the future.