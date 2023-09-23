Fire Guts Mega Plastic Industry At Ilupeju In Lagos
The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently fighting an industrial fire outbreak at Mega Plastic at Ilupeju bypass in the Mushin area of Lagos.
No injuries or deaths have been recorded so far.
According to the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the emergency alert was received at 07:26 a.m.
She informed that “Ilupeju, Bolade, and Alausa Fire Stations are in attendance for the firefighting operations.
“The storage and factory sections of the petrochemical company were affected as the fire is being curtailed.”
