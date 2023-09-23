Fire Guts Mega Plastic Industry At Ilupeju In Lagos

Nigeria
By Ikenna Omeje
Mega Plastic on fIre

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently fighting an industrial fire outbreak at Mega Plastic at Ilupeju bypass in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Advertisement

No injuries or deaths have been recorded so far.

According to the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the emergency alert was received at 07:26 a.m.

RELATED
Nigeria

Woman Suffers First-Degree Burn As Fire Guts Bungalow In Lagos

Nigeria

LAGOS: Gas Leakage Causes Panic In Surulere

She informed that “Ilupeju, Bolade, and Alausa Fire Stations are in attendance for the firefighting operations.

“The storage and factory sections of the petrochemical company were affected as the fire is being curtailed.”

Details to follow…

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement