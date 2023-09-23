Fire Guts Mega Plastic Industry At Ilupeju In Lagos

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently fighting an industrial fire outbreak at Mega Plastic at Ilupeju bypass in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Advertisement

No injuries or deaths have been recorded so far.

According to the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the emergency alert was received at 07:26 a.m.

She informed that “Ilupeju, Bolade, and Alausa Fire Stations are in attendance for the firefighting operations.

“The storage and factory sections of the petrochemical company were affected as the fire is being curtailed.”

Details to follow…