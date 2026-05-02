First Lady Inaugurates Agricultural implements For Farmers In Niger

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The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday, inaugurated agricultural implements for farmers across the 25 local government areas of Niger State for the 2026 farming season.

The inauguration was held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the implements inaugurated are, 250 tractors, 50 combine harvesters, 150,000 fertilisers, 1,500 planters, plough, boom sprayers, and harrows.

In her remarks, the First Lady said Niger has earned its place as one of Nigeria’s leading agricultural hubs.

She also stated that the state under the leadership of Gov Umaru-Bago has continued to show that agriculture remained the most practical path to prosperity, job creation, and sustainability.

Tinubu noted that the event was a bold statement that Nigeria was ready to feed herself and also signaling a deliberate transition from subsistence practices to modern, mechanised and commercially viable agriculture.

She said that the gesture would, no doubt, empower farmers with the tools needed to increase productivity, enhance livelihoods, and strengthen the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

Tinubu said the initiative of the Niger Govenor aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President who made it clear that food availability and affordability must be treated as national priorities.