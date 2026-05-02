Troops Kill 4 Bandit Leaders In Katsina

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Troops of the 17 Brigade in Katsina have neutralised four suspected terrorists during combat along the Turare–Yantumaki Road in the state.

This is contained in a statement in Katsina on Saturday by Dr Nasir Mu’azu, Commissioner for International Security and Home Affairs.

He said the operation happened on Friday when the troops came under attack before swiftly repelling the assault.

According to him, the success is a strategic setback for the network of a feared kingpin, Muhammadu Fulani, whose operations have terrorised parts of Matazu, Musawa, Charanchi, and Kankia.

Mu’azu listed items recovered from the scene to include an AK-47 rifle with ammunition, two motorcycles, multiple mobile phones, and cash amounting to ₦153,400.

“Some of the seized phones contained images of the suspects clad in military gear, now handed over for forensic analysis.

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“Preliminary intelligence identified the neutralised suspects as Bishir Holami, Jamilu Baki, Ibrahim Doro, and Abdurraman Maje.

“Figures linked to a string of deadly attacks across Gobirawa, Raddawa, Kuki, and surrounding communities in Dutsinma and Matazu local government areas,” he said.

The Commissioner described the development as a major operational success, underscoring the intensified crackdown on armed groups in the region, adding that the offensive against banditry would continue until peace is fully restored across the state.

He further urged residents to remain vigilant and sustain cooperation with security agencies, as community intelligence continues to play a critical role in ongoing operations.

The commissioner assured that the government would further strengthen support for security forces to ensure that criminal elements are decisively rooted out of Katsina.