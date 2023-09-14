Five ‘American Citizens’ Convicted Of N251,000 Internet Fraud

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kaduna State High Court has convicted five people, including one woman, who claimed to be white American citizens of internet fraud.

The court also convicted four others, all males, who similarly claimed they were Americans bearing American names in order to commit internet fraud, according to a statement by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, who arraigned them before the court.

The lady, identified as Anita Yusuf Comfort, was found guilty of fraud by the court presided over by Justice N.U Sadiq.

The young lady was sentenced alongside four others; Miracle Osag (a.k.a Cynthiaray), Joshua Omotayo ( a.k.a Christopher Wittland), Victory James ( a.k.a Michael Lan Rosales) and Yunus Abdulwasiu who also claimed to go by the name Gloria Mathew.

They were first arrested by the EFCC at different locations in Kaduna, based on intelligence indicating that they defrauded unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.

They were later arraigned by the Commission for offences bordering on internet fraud and obstruction.

The charges read: “That you, Miracle Osag ( a.k.a Cynthiaray) sometime in July, 2023 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit; cheating by impersonation wherein you falsely presented yourself as one Cynthiaray on Instagram, an online social media platform and in such assumed identity, cheated one John Morgan the total sum of $120 Dollars ( One Hundred and Twenty United States Dollars) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.

“That you, Yunus Abdulwasiu ( a.k.a Gloria Mathew) between January and April, 2023 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, obtained the total sum of $150 US dollars ( One Hundred and Fifty US Dollars ) from one Andrea Werner when you presented yourself as Gloria Mathew a white woman from Portland Oregon via Facebook ( a social media application) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law”.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges, prompting the prosecuting team led by M. Lawal, urging the court to convict them accordingly.

The sitting judge, Justice Sadiq convicted and sentenced James, Osag, and Omotayo to 2 years imprisonment or an option of N 150,000 fine.

Meanwhile, Abdulwasiu was sentenced to one year imprisonment without option of fine. Anita Yusuf was fined N20,000.

All the defendants are to forfeit the devices used in committing the crimes to the Federal Government of Nigeria.