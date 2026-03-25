Five Killed As Herdsmen Crisis Hits Nasarawa Community

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At least five persons have been killed, while several houses and vehicles were destroyed after a violent clash between a vigilante and suspected Fulani herdsmen in Aso Pada, Nasarawa State, on Wednesday.

The community, located near GSM Village and popularly known as Agwan-Yobe, came under attack in what residents described as a two-phase assault that escalated within hours.

Videos obtained by THE WHISTLER showed multiple houses engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising from the area.

Several vehicles were also burnt, leaving behind charred remains and burnt-out wreckage.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the community chief, or village head, Mr Silas Musa, said the crisis began following an altercation between a vigilante and a Fulani man in the early hours of Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

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“I wasn’t present when the issue started, I was on my way to the hospital with my child, when a call came in that there was a crisis in Agwan-Yobe.

“So the disagreement was between a Fulani man and a vigilante. The issue became tense when the vigilante shot the Fulani herder, thus resulting in his death. What prompted the disagreement we can’t say, as the vigilante hasn’t been seen.”

He said the incident triggered a reprisal attack by suspected Fulani groups, who invaded the community and began burning properties and attacking residents.

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“A group of aggrieved Fulanis invaded the community and began burning houses, cars, and attacking anyone on sight.

“We were able to contact some security agencies including soldiers, DSS, the Civil Defence, Aso Division, while the DPO Aso Pada Division and the Area Commander were present following the contact made.

“Also, the paramount ruler Esu Karu, Pharmacist Luka Panya- Baba, Chairman of the Local government was informed.”

Musa explained that the attack occurred in two phases, noting that the first wave targeted properties, with no confirmed human casualties at that stage.

He added that the attackers returned shortly after security operatives had intervened and left the area, launching a second wave of attacks that resulted in fatalities and injuries.

“When the security operatives left, these Fulani returned and began attacking innocent residents, from the information gathered indicates that at least five persons have been killed, many injured, 15 cars burnt, and the number of burnt houses is not ascertained yet.

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“I believe the victims have been taken to nearby hospitals like the Lateef Medical Centre, messiah, and the Noble Hospital.”

Residents have since fled the community over fears of further attacks.

“Currently, people have fled their homes for fear of future attack”, Musa told THE WHISTLER.

Efforts to reach the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Aso Pada Division and the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, were unsuccessful as of press time, as calls were unanswered.