Five Months After Independence Anniversary, FG Unveils Postage Stamp To Celebrate Nigeria @ 60

The Federal Government has unveiled a new Postage Stamp to commemorate the country’s 60 years of independence.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, unveiled the new stamps on Thursday in Abuja, according to official tweet.

The Ministry said, “The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami officially unveiling the Nigeria @60 Independence Commemorative Postage Stamps at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Abuja.”

The stamps are printed by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc, but the new Finance Act 2021 allowed the Nigerian Postal Service to be the producer of the new Stamp.

Pantami said, “Our modest effort on Stamp Duty has yielded a positive result, for the first time, the Finance Act 2021 recognized NIPOST as the producer of Stamp Duty in Nigeria.

The Minister noted that the development would accelerate the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s postal service.

He said, “As part of the ongoing transformation in @NIPOSTNG, we are planning to establish a Museum to document postal and ICT development from inception to date. It will be part of the National ICT Park recently approved by the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria.

“As part of our implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy for a #DigitalNigeria, we are accelerating the transformation of @NIPOSTNG to ensure that it plays a key role in our Digital Economy.”

The new stamp designed in green and white has ‘together’ written on it and ’60’ which connotes the 60th anniversary celebrated last year.

Pantami explained that the designs on the stamps showcase the beauty of the diversities in the country.

Photos:

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Unveiled New Stamps

Isa Pantmi Unveiling New Postage Stamp