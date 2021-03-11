More Countries Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccination After ‘Serious Side Effects’

59 SHARES Share Tweet

Usage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been suspended by the Government of Denmark.

The country’s health minister, Magnus Heunicke, on Thursday, tweeted that a serious side effect of “fatal blood clots” is being traced to the vaccine.

Heunicke said that the ministry would subject the vaccine to further probe to ascertain its safety.

“The health authorities have, due to precautionary measures, suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca following a signal of a possible serious side effect in the form of fatal blood clots. It is currently not possible to conclude whether there is a connection. We act early, it needs to be thoroughly investigated,” he tweeted.

But the United Kingdom Government has quickly reacted to the development, adding that the vaccine was tested and trusted.

“We’ve been clear that it’s both safe and effective… and when people are asked to come forward and take it, they should do so in confidence,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson told AFP.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that Austria had suspended the administration of a batched of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines that came into the country following the death one person who took the vaccine.