Five Storey Building On Fire At Balogun Market In Lagos

The top floor of a five storey building was on Tuesday gutted by fire at the popular Balogun market in Lagos State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the fire started around 8 a.m, where ladies shoes are sold in the market.

Confirming the fire outbreak, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye said in a statement: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak at the famous Balogun Market which involved the topmost floor of a five storey building.

“The Fire is however under control as mitigation are on to limits it spread.

Update to follows as situation unfolds.”

This is the third time this year that the market is recording fire outbreaks. On February 2, the third floor of a three-storey building located at Martins Street at the market was engulfed by fire, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

This happened just a week after a five-storey building was gutted by fire at the same market, destroying goods worth millions of naira.