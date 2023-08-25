Fix Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Ahead Of 2023 League, Analyst Urges Mbah

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A sports analyst and strong supporter of Enugu Rangers International, Cyprain Ajah, Friday, tasked the government of Enugu State to complete the ongoing rehabilitation of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, ahead of the commencement of Nigeria’s new league season.

Advertisement

Ajah frowned at Rangers’ adoption of Awka Township Stadium, Awka, as their base since two league seasons ago.

In his view, “It simply means that Rangers have been playing their home games away. It negatively affects their performances. The team would definitely lack the home support and solidarity of their Enugu fans.”

Meanwhile, the new general manager of Rangers Intentional Football Club of Enugu, Mr Amobi Ezeaku, has pledged to restore the club to its former glory.

Ezeaku stated this when he unveiled the club’s plans for 2023 to 2027 seasons in Enugu.

According to him, “We intend to achieve this through professionalism and become one of the most admired and followed clubs in Africa. The plans will be achieved through three standings, tagged CSC.

Advertisement

“The first C stands for Commercial Development and the S stands for Sporting Excellence and the last C stands for Community Social Impact.

“The management has to think big globally and digitally in order to foster or strengthen what the club history and identity means to the people. Under Commercial Development, we shall embark on massive sponsorship drive, establish commercial partnership internally and externally.

“We’ll announce a jersey sponsor, make available club wears and machandise for purchase because we believe this strategic plan must be measurable and achievable.

“We have set a target to sell at least 20,000 jersey each season and under sporting excellence we have the target to win one of either league or Federation Cup.

“That is why the club is considered and known to be a movement of the people and its badge is recognised in Africa and around the world. We want to change the club landscape through commercial development and innovation and the target set out in the strategic plan is a very ambitious one.”