Those Attacking Me Are Like ‘Terrorists Bombing Innocent People’ – 2Face

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nigerian artist, 2Baba, real name Innocent Idibia, has said the people criticising him on social media for his family issues have never offered to pay his children’s education expenses.

Advertisement

2Baba, also disclosed that he occasionally feels hurt by the comments people make about him on social media.

The singer spoke during an interview on an Afrobeats podcast hosted by British-Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide.

He said, “Many people talk about kids, fatherhood, motherhood, all that whole circle. Many people talk about it with public opinion type of thinking. But it’s deeper than that. There’s nobody that has the exact blueprint for this thing.

“The basic truth of the whole matter is the connection with you and your little ones [children]. There are so many different ways to find it. There’s no one rule or one particular way.

“I speak to my kids like say dey be my mates. I don’t boss them around. I talk to them the way I talk to my friends and mom.

Advertisement

“I get a lot of jabs [trolling]. I got a lot of people that say stuff about me. People have trolled me severally on social media. Sometimes it hurts. Sometimes some people will just go on social media to say rubbish. It’s just like terrorists bombing innocent people.

“And I will start wondering how till today, none of those critics, the way they are concerned about my family, come to assist in paying my children’s school fees. Not even a single soul.”