Flood Prevents Nasarawa High Court From Sitting

The Nasarawa State High Court located in Mararaba could not sit on Wednesday due to heavy flooding, which spread into the court premises making it hard for people to move in and out.

A lawyer who had a case before High Court 2, Barrister F. S. Abah told THE WHISTLER that the court premises was messed up by the flooding.

He said his client came all the way from the UK in order to attend today’s sitting, which could not hold.

In his words: “Mararaba High court Judges couldn’t sit today because of the flood. The entire court premises was covered close to knee level.

“Those who managed to drive in couldn’t come down and walk into the court, Litigants had to use bikes and Keke from the gate to enter the court.

“My client came all the way from the UK for today’s sitting but it couldn’t hold, the court was a whole mess.”

According to the lawyer, his case was scheduled to take place by 9am, but until he left at 10:30am, no judge was yet to come.

He said: “As at the time I left, no single judge was on seat, because it will almost be impossible for them to come here looking at what is on ground.

“We ended up taking dates off records. The registrar gave everyone a date”

Barr Abbah said the flooding resulted from lack of drainage system in the court complex, making it impossible for water to flow.

He added that the traffic on the road too, which was caused by the rain, also compounded the problem.

“The traffic on that road again today is like the road to Golgotha. Terribly horrible for lack of better expression.

“From Checking Point down to sharp-corner on one side and from Mararaba bridge to sharp-corner on the other side, it’s like hell caused by bad portions of road and the rain.

“It was a terrible experience for me today.”