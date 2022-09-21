JUST IN: Senate Confirms Ariwoola As Chief Justice Of Nigeria

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Senate has screened and confirmed the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, as the substantive CJN three months after receiving an official request from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ariwoola was confirmed on Wednesday after answering a series of questions put to him by the senators during plenary.

President Buhari had dispatched a letter seeking his confirmation in July before the upper legislative chamber proceeded on recess.

The letter, which was read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday read thus, “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Justice Ariwoola’s appointment followed the resignation of former Chief Justice, Muhammad Tanko, on the 27 June, 2022.

Tanko had resigned citing ill health after accusations of financial impropriety and welfare issues were levelled against him.

Ariwoola’s confirmation makes him the third CJN to be appointed during the Buhari administration.