Flutterwave, PayPal Make Times List Of 100 Most Influential Companies

Nigerian fintech startup Flutterwave has made the Times Magazine 2021 list of 100 most influential companies.

This is the firm’s first ever list for companies making an extraordinary impact across the world.

Times made the awards known in its 2021 list published on Tuesday.

It applauded the fintech firm founded by Olugbenga Agboola and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji for its role in providing digital payment service across Africa in the wake of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

“We are beyond excited to have made the inaugural Times 100 most influential companies 2021 list,” Flutter wave said in response to the award.

Flutterwave had raised $170m in March from Series C funding from global investors.

Consequently, the company has been valued over $1bn.

In the wake of the pandemic, the the digital payment service was able to set up digital stores for 20,000 customers which facilitated transactions despite long down directives, according to Times.

In March, Flutterwave announced partnership with PayPal to enable PayPal customers across the globe to be able to pay African merchants in the continent through Flutterwave’s platform.

Based on Times list, PayPal was also among the top 100 companies.

The Nigerian fintech firm has processed over 140 million transactions worth $9bn.