Reactions As Flutterwave Customers Remain Locked Out Of Their Bank Accounts Days After Alleged Hack

CEO Acquires Multi-Million Dollar Mansion In US

Nigerian fintech payment company, Flutterwave, recently sent its customers into turmoil after freezing some of their accounts due to an alleged hack.

Last month, alleged hackers transferred over N2.9bn from Flutterwave accounts, and as a result, the company decided to freeze the accounts where some of the money was transferred.

Specifically, accounts in 27 different banks and financial institutions including Access bank, Providus Bank, PalmPay, OPay, Union Bank, Zenith Bank, Moniepoint, and a host of others were affected.

Following the developments, Flutterwave put out a statement, alleging that there was no hack at all, instead just a few unusual transactions.

“During a routine check of our transaction monitoring system, we identified an unusual trend of transactions on some users’ profiles.

“Our team immediately launched a review (in line with our standard operating procedure), which revealed that some users who had not activated some of our recommended security settings might have been susceptible.

“We want to confirm that no user lost any funds, and we take pride in the fact that our security measures were able to address the issue before any harm could be done to our users,” the statement partly read.

However, Twitter users have continued to complain about their accounts being frozen and their inability to access the funds therein. The hashtags ‘#flutterwavescam’ and ‘#unfreezeouraccounts’ are currently trending on Twitter.

One Twitter user, @obarhoro tagged prominent bodies, government officials, including the President, and regulatory bodies calling for help, and to call Flutterwave to order.

“@jidesanwoolu @AishaYesufu @channelstv @davidhundeyin @renoommkri @officialefcc @officialpdpNig @officialApcNG @policeNg @Nassnigeria @mbuhari At this point I have no choice than to call you for help and rescue @theflutterwave is conspiring with Nigeria banks to take our money and hold our life down @theflutterwave is after the life of innocent Nigerians please call them to order #flutterwavehack #flutterwavescam #unfreezeouraccounts,” the tweet read.

Another Twitter user, @olamide_deb tweeted, “@flutterwave @myaccessbank is this the new SCAM? You can’t reap what you didn’t labour for. You lock innocent people’s accounts and ask the funds to be reversed to your account? Please beware this is what is happening now in Nigeria #flutterwavescam #unfreezeouraccounts.”

Also, @legit_human called Flutterwave out for stating that there was no hack while still freezing its users’ accounts tweeting,

“These rogues called @theflutterwave is busy denying that they were hacked and yet they are freezing the accounts of innocent business people who got paid by funds they claim were hacked from their insecure payment platform #flutterwavehack #flutterwavescam #unfreezeouraccounts.”

Similarly, @SOAkinolaa tagged Flutterwave’s CEO, Olugbenga Agboola’s Twitter handle, @TechProd_Arch, asking him to call his staff to order.

“We can’t fold our hands and watch @theflutterwave take away the hard-earned monies of innocent Nigerians! This is callous and shameful! @TechProd_Arch call your people to order! #kuda stop being an accomplice in this show of shame! #flutterwavescam #flutterwavehack,” he tweeted.

CEO Buys Multimillion Dollar Home In The US Amid Hack Allegations

Gbenga Agboola, Flutterwave Founder/CEO

Meanwhile, amid the allegations and complaints from customers, Flutterwave CEO, Olugbenga Agboola recently bought a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house in Miami Beach, Florida for $7.1 million.

The purchase has affected people the wrong way, as the bank accounts of several of its customers are still frozen and they are currently unable to access their money.