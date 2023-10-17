Former DIG Jitoboh Takes PSC To Court, Demands N550m Damages For Compulsory Retirement

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Moses Jitoboh, has filed a petition at the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja against his compulsory retirement by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on August 28.

Jitoboh alongside three other DIGs were forcefully retired by the PSC for refusing to comply with the police tradition of voluntary retirement when a junior police officer is promoted over senior officers to avoid ‘status reversal’.

The retired DIG prayed the Court to declare his retirement by the PSC before his mandatory 60 years retirement age or 35 years in service, as wrongful, unconstitutional, and unlawful.

Jitoboh described his compulsory retirement as a flagrant violation of Rule 020810 of the Public Service Rules and Section 18 (8) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020.

Jitoboh, in his prayer said until June 10, 2029 when he would have attained 35 years in service, he remains in the Police Force and is therefore entitled to his salaries, emoluments and all other paraphernalia of office due to him.

Retired DIG Jitoboh also prayed for an order of the court directing the PSC to pay the sum of 500 Million as general damages for the unwarranted embarrassment caused by the purported termination of his employment as he had been portrayed to be a disloyal officer.

He also demanded another N50 million as the cost of prosecuting the ongoing action.

Jitoboh also sort the declaration of the National Industrial Court that in pursuant to Section 4 (3) of the Police Service Commission Act, 2001, the PSC has no valid board to take any decision purporting to retire or promote any police officer as the PSC Board tenure elapsed in July of 2023.