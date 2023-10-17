ICPC Begins Investigation Into Rural Electrification Agency, Invites MD For Questioning 

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Says REA MD Operated 37 Bank Accounts With Different Names, Date Of Birthes

The Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced investigations into a case of alleged fraud, criminal conspiracy, and diversion of public funds surrounding the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The Managing Director of REA, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, is also said to have been invited by the Commission for questioning over the said allegations.

The ICPC commenced the investigation after it was prompted by a petition written by the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) alleging gross misconduct and fraud levelled against the MD.

The petition which was signed by its executive director, Gbenga Soloki, alleged that there are serious scandals taking place in REA under the leadership of Ahmad.

According to ICPC in a press statement on Tuesday, the MD was invited via a letter dated October 12, 2023 summoning him to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, 18th October 2023.

It was also gathered that the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption has also summoned the MD over fraud, criminal conspiracy and diversion of public funds in the agency. This could also be why ICPC launched the investigation.

The statement released by ICPC reads: “The Commission is investigating an alleged violation of certain provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. Pursuant to Section 28 of the above-mentioned Act, you are required to appear before the undersigned at the ICPC Headquarters, Abuja on Wednesday 18th October 2023 by 10:00 am prompt in order to assist the Commission in its investigation.

“To start with, Ahmad has 37 bank accounts all linked to his Biometric Verification Number with discrepancies in his account names and date of birth.

“Some of those accounts are companies’ accounts. But more damning is that two of the account names bear the name of his mother, Hajia Bilkisu Salihijo Ahmad, a Director at the National Board for Technical Education.”