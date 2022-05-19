Four Female Students Kidnapped From Kaduna College of Education

The Kaduna State College of Education (KSCOE), Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area on Thursday, confirmed the abduction of four female students.

The Spokesperson, Kaduna Student Union, KSCOE chapter, Benjamin Fie said the assailants abducted the student at the Mile 1 area of Gidan Waya on Monday evening.

He gave the victims as Racheal Edwin, 200 level Biology/Geography Department student; Esther Ishaya, 200 level Economic/History Department student; Promise Tanimu, 200 level English/History Department and Beauty Luka, a 300 level student from Spe/CRS Department.

Fie said, “It’s with a bitter heart that the Kaduna state student union (KADSSU) of the prestigious Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya wishes to make it known to the college community and the public that four of their students were abducted.

“The abductors are already demanding a huge ransom for their release. We want to use this medium to urge the college community and all the students to commit themselves, the school and their parents to prayers”.

The incident occurred a day after terrorists reportedly abducted an unspecified number of commuters along the Abuja-Kaduna highway on May 17.

The Kaduna authorities and security agencies are yet to comment on the incident.