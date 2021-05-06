Fr Mbaka’s Suspension Yet To Be Formalized By Catholic Church

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu is yet to issue the spiritual director of Adoration Ministries Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, an official letter of suspension.

Reports emanating from the embattled priest said he has been suspended by the bishop of Enugu diocese, Dr Calistus Onaga, for a period of one month.

The suspension took effect from May 3, 2021. But the church is yet to make a statement on the suspension.

A source claimed Fr Mbaka’s suspension followed the resolution of the diocese that his activities pertaining to politics were against the grains of the church.

He was declared missing Wednesday by Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide. The statement from the group prompted protest, leading to the destruction of some parts of the bishop’s building by youths in search of the priest.

Mbaka later resurfaced, amidst jubilations by his supporters. He later addressed his parishioners, where he told them that the bishop and the hierarchy of the church wanted to keep incommunicado for one month.

Mbaka’s latest saga began when he called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari if he failed to resign following rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Since then, verbal wars had ensued between him and the presidency, with the latter alleging that Mbaka sought contracts from the president, which was not successful.

Mbaka however replied that he took contractors to the president to find a lasting solution to insecurity in the country.

Fr Mbaka runs his Adoration Ministries independent of the Catholic church. His water and juice brands, Aqua Rapha, are household names in the state and beyond, making him a rich priest.

He also has stakes in printing. He is revered because of his philanthropy.