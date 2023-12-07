FRSC Dismisses Unit Commander’s Claim That VIOs Lack Power To Arrest Traffic Offenders

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Corps has dissociate itself from the recent statement made by its Unit Commander, Central Business District Unit Command, Assistant Corps Commander IL Ibrahim, that Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) officers do not have the right to arrest road traffic violators, including overloaded vehicles and motorists caught using phones while driving.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday by the corps national spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, dislcaimed Ibrahim’s comment as contradictory to the collective stance of the FRSC.

The FRSC boss emphasised that the laws establishing the VIO and State Traffic Management Agencies grants them the right to apprehend offenders based on specific regulations.

He urged the public to disregard Ibrahim’s statement and apreciate the vital role the agencies play in reinforcing traffic laws for road safety.

The FRSC stated its commitment to shared responsibility for road safety, the FRSC ordered the withdrawal of the Unit Commander to the national headquarters for necessary administrative measures and disciplinary actions.

The statement read, “The general public is advised to disregard the statement as it had no approval of the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu and does not in anyway reflect the corporate or general position of the Corps.

“It is important for the public know that the laws establishing VIOs/State Traffic Management Agencies give them the statutory mandate to make arrests on different offences depending on the state within which they operate. As such, the agencies should be given the maximum cooperation for the enhancement of safety on our roads.

“On this note and in line with sustaining the Corps’ resolve that road safety is a collective responsibility, and in acknowledgement of the roles the State Traffic Management Agencies like the Vehicle Inspection OFFICERS play in complementing the statutory responsibilities of the FRSC through enforcement of traffic laws, the Corps Marshal has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the Unit Commander to the national headquarters for necessary administrative and disciplinary actions.

“The public is admonished to always comply with all established traffic regulations and cooperate with security agencies deployed to maintain law and order on the highways, irrespective of their corporate mandate.”