Police, Ohanaeze, Others Berated For Not Unravelling Oyibo Chukwu’s Killers

The inability of the government to unravel the killers of Barrister Oyibo Chukwu, the late senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Enugu East Zone of Enugu State, ‘remains mysterious’.

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, and also leader of Amuri Central Security Committee, Dr Ben Nwoye, stated this in Enugu while discussing the life and death of the late legal luminary.

Oyibo hailed from Amuri in Nkanu land.

Nwoye said aside the failure of the state to uncover the circumstances surrounding Chukwu’s inhuman murder, the police, Department of State Security, the National Assembly and the media failed to carry out their statutory duties in investigating crimes, and instituting an inquest, as the case may be.

He stated that, “Oyibo was a legal adviser to Ohanaeze Ndigbo. What has Ohanaeze done in pushing the question of who killed him? This task also goes to the Bar. The question of who killed Oyibo is a societal issue. Whether you believe you are superior and the other one is Osu; whether it is a case of Amadi, Odenigbo or whatever, and based on that, you claim the other is inferior, and you decide to kill him, it is callous!

“Some may decide that by the accident of birth, he cannot be a senator. You organised people and killed him in the most inhuman form. It was not enough to empty a full cartridge of bullets on his chest and head, but to also fire bullets in the tank of the vehicle carrying him, and made it explode into a big ball of fire. They did that also to his personal assistant who was driving him.

“It is still a mystery on who killed Oyibo Chukwu. Has the Bar petitioned the Senate? If the police and the DSS fail to investigate his murder, how about the journalists? How about the Senate? Someone talked about an inquest. Why can’t the Bar petition to have a public hearing on his murder?

“Martin Luther King was killed, and the Civil Rights Bill was signed into law. There is hatred in Nigeria, and not just in Nkanu land. People die because of their religions, tribes or birth.

“People knew that Oyibo Chukwu was coasting to victory to become a senator. There was a conspiracy by the same institution that was supposed to protect him. You hear that on the day he was killed, all the security checkpoints on the axis he was murdered were removed. Who removed them? This matter should move to the National Assembly.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Chukwu was killed two days to the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election. In the rescheduled poll, his younger brother, Kevin, who became LP’s candidate, won the seat, defeating the likes of former Gov Chimaroke Nnamani, who was then serving, in the process.

Chukwu will be buried tomorrow, according to the family.